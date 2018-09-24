Minsk 2019 star ambassador Darya Domracheva has taken part in a karate demonstration as part of the organisers "Bright Team" project.

The scheme has the goal of involving more people in the 15 sports on the European Games programme.

It is hoped this will also boost engagement in the lead-up to next year's Games.

The project was launched last month with a beach soccer event, featuring volunteers, artists, celebrities and journalists.

Domracheva, a four-time biathlon gold medallist, has participated in the latest event as organisers seek to promote karate.

She was joined by Minsk 2019 deputy chief executive Anatol Kotau at a demonstration of the sport.

Celebrities, journalists and volunteers were also present.

They were guided by Andrey Grinevich, a seven-time national champion in the sport.

Grinevich will be among Belarus’ medal hopes in the sport next year and has secured a podium finish during this season’s Karate-1 Premier League campaign.

"I really enjoyed trying a new sport,” said Domracheva.

"We got lucky with the coach.

“I opened a lot of things in today's class.

“I think that biathletes would benefit from some of the exercises offered today to focus attention, to develop reaction.

“I consider them to be useful as a warm-up before my basic workouts.”

The event was the latest activity arranged by Minsk 2019 to promote a sport on the Games programme ©Minsk 2019

Domracheva is one of Minsk 2019’s Star Ambassadors, who are tasked with promoting the second edition of the Games.

Other ambassadors include canoe sprinter Aliaksandr Bahdanovich and European marathon champion Volha Mazuronak.

Circus trainers Askold and Edgard Zapashnye are also ambassadors.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees are set to compete in Minsk.

Along with karate, the sports on the programme will include 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

The Games are scheduled to take place from June 21 to 30 next year.