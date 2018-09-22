United States began their International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s Basketball World Cup title defence with victory over Senegal in Tenerife.

The holders, who qualified automatically as the Olympic champions, edged a tight opening quarter at the Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

They were able to accelerate clear of Senegal in the second quarter to secure a straightforward half-time lead.

The American team would eventually seal an 87-67 success to begin Group D on a high.

A close match in the second Group D tie of the day eventually ended with China beating Latvia 64-61.

Hosts Spain were winners in front of their home crowd, with the Olympic silver medallists claiming an 84-70 victory over Japan.

Spain enjoyed a strong start in front of a home crowd ©FIBA

Belgium were convincing 86-36 winners against Puerto Rico in the other Group C match played today.

France secured a 89-58 win to begin Group A in style, while Canada beat Greece 81-50.

Group B saw Australia emerge with an 86-68 win over Nigeria.

The second match in the group was won by Turkey, as they saw off the challenge of Argentina 63-37.