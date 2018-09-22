By Daniel Etchells and Florence Almond at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
World Judo Championships: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 14 hours ago: Putin set to attend World Championships during trip to Baku
- 14 hours ago: Day three of competition gets underway
- 14 hours ago: Olympic champion out in the men's under-73kg first round
- 13 hours ago: Olympic champion Silva out of women's under-57kg
- 12 hours ago: World number three Macias out in round three
- 11 hours ago: World number two out of men's under-73kg
- 11 hours ago: Tsukasa Yoshida is first semi-finalist for women's under-57kg
- 11 hours ago: Azeri is first men's uncer-73kg semi-finalist
- 10 hours ago: Smythe-Davis takes last semi-final spot
- 10 hours ago: Defending champion through to semi-finals without scoring a point
- 8 hours ago: Finals about to begin on day three
- 8 hours ago: Defending champion will not retain her title
- 8 hours ago: Women's under-57kg finalists decided
- 7 hours ago: Defending champion through to gold medal final
- 7 hours ago: Deguchi wins bronze for Canada
- 7 hours ago: Bronze for former world champion
- 7 hours ago: Japan wins another gold
- 7 hours ago: Bronze medal for Iran
- 6 hours ago: Hosts win their first medal
- 6 hours ago: An dethrones Hashimoto
- 6 hours ago: Azerbaijani Judo Federation claim Armenia lied after pull out of World Championships in Baku over security concerns
- 6 hours ago: Day three of competition concludes
View latest updates