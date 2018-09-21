UEFA have published their evaluation report on the bids from Germany and Turkey to host Euro 2024, with several significant concerns raised about the Turkish proposal.

Overall, UEFA described the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) plan as "motivational, attractive and high-quality", however concerns were raised regarding the level of training facilities, human-rights assurances and infrastructure, particularly with regard to transport links.

Of the 10 proposed host cities, it was noted that airports in Konya, Bursa, Eskisehir and Kocaeli, "currently fall short of the requirements in terms of airport capacity and/or public transport accessibility".

Also highlighted was the fact that three of the cities Konya, Trabzon and Eskisehir are not currently connected to a motorway network.

The fact Trabzon and Antalya are not on the railway network is also highlighted.

Significant projects to improve transport links in the country are planned, but UEFA noted that the scale of the work required "constitutes a risk".

"Overall successful host city mobility operations will be highly dependent on the completion of the mobility infrastructure projects," UEFA warned in the report.

UEFA also claimed that TFF have presented "no specific project related to the EURO tournament to ensure the protection of human rights".

They admit the lack of such a plan is a "concern".

The "geographical spread and variety" of proposed team training bases also failed to meet expectations.

UEFA have highlighted insufficient transport infrastructure in Turkey as an area of concern ©Getty Images

The European footballing governing body does state in the report however, that the TFF’s key motivation for the bid is "in line" with UEFA’s long-term objectives, sustainable environmental aspects exceed expectations and the hotel rates offered on match nights are "very attractive".

Evaluating the German Football Association’s (DFB) bid in contrast, UEFA claim "no major transport infrastructure upgrades are planned or necessary to improve public transport connections".

Summing up the bid, they say "all political and football structures" are in place and the country has a "long and stable history" of successful events.

The key motivation behind the bid, to "grow, share and celebrate" European football is described as being of "very high quality",.

UEFA conclude in their report that Germany's bid "comfortably meets overall expectations" with regard to political aspects, social responsibility, sustainability and human rights.

Providing negative feedback though, they do, however, warn Leipzig airport would need expanding to meet the expected demand and seven out of the 10 stadiums proposed as hosts have evacuation times that exceed the recommended limit of eight minutes.

The host of the tournament in 2024 is due to be officially chosen next Thursday (September 27) when the UEFA Executive Committee meet at their headquarters in Nyon in Switzerland.

You can read the full evaluation report here.