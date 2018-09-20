Russia have been warned by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) not to expect their bans by those organisations to be automatically lifted following the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to lift their suspension on the country.

The IAAF were the first organisation to suspend Russia in November 2015 following allegations of state-sponsored doping and the IPC banned them on the eve of the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

That suspension was also extended to this year's Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Two main conditions remain on the IAAF's roadmap, however, including an acknowledgment of the "findings of the McLaren and Schmid Commissions that Russian Sports Ministry officials were implicated in the scheme to cover up the doping of Russian athletes as described in their report".

Russian authorities must also provide access to the data from testing of samples at the Moscow Laboratory from 2011 to 2015 so the Athletics Integrity Unit can "can determine whether the suspicious findings reported in the Moscow lab’s LIMS database should be pursued".

In addition, the IAAF want the Russian Government to pay their expenses incurred in the investigation and for the setting up of the Taskforce headed by Norway's Rune Andersen, a figure believed to be run into several million dollars.

The IAAF are due to discuss the situation at their next Council meeting in Monaco on December 3 and 4 but will not consider lifting the ban until all the data from the Moscow has been evaluated.

WADA have set the Russians a deadline of June 30 for all the samples from the Laboratory in Moscow to be analysed.

That means that, potentially, lifting Russia's ban may not be considered until the eve of the next IAAF World Championships, due to open in Doha on September 28.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe, left, said they will stick to the conditions given to Russia and overseen by its Taskforce headed by Norwegian Rune Andersen, right ©Getty Images

"These two pre-conditions and any other outstanding conditions which are required for RusAF's reinstatement will need to be discussed by the taskforce before any recommendation is put to the Council," IAAF President Sebastian Coe said.

"The setting of our own criteria and the process of evaluating progress against these criteria has served the sport of athletics well over the last three years so we will continue to rely on the Taskforce and our clear roadmap for RusAF (Russian Athletics Federation) reinstatement until we are satisfied that the conditions have been met."

As well as the payment of fees totalling €257,500 (£229,000/$303,000), the IPC has also demanded the Russian Paralympic Committee "provide an official response that specifically and adequately addresses the findings" in the McLaren Report.

Following a recommendation from the Compliance Review Committee, the WADA Executive Committee ruled a line in a letter from Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, which stated the country "fully accepted the decision of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board that was made based on the findings of the Schmid Report", was sufficient after they softened RUSADA's compliance criteria.

The money the IPC is demanding is for "expenditure concerning the increased testing programme of Russian athletes and the taskforce", they claim.

It is widely expected, though, that the IPC will impose a less strict criteria than the IAAF.

IPC President Andrew Parsons has made Russia paying the €257,500 they owe them a key part of their reinstatement after the country was already banned from Rio 2016 and Pyeonghang 2018 ©Getty Images

"It is the IPC taskforce that will assess whether WADA’s decision about RUSADA addresses two of the final three remaining reinstatement criteria related to the RPC suspension," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

"We do not expect the IPC taskforce to provide any recommendations to the IPC Governing Board until the criterion related to the IPC’s reimbursement costs associated with the suspension is satisfied.

"Once the IPC taskforce makes its recommendations, the IPC Governing Board will convene to determine whether to lift the RPC’s suspension."

Parsons claimed they were "confident that the anti-doping system now in place in Russia is very different from the corrupted system that existed and polluted international sport".