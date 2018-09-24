The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have announced the pools for the 3x3 basketball competition at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, with men’s World champions Belgium given a tough draw.

The 40 teams, (20 men and 20 women) have been divided into eight pools of five for the competition, which will take place in Argentina from October 5 to 18.

The favourites in the men’s competition Belgium, have been drawn alongside 3x3 stalwarts Latvia, Italy, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in pool D, while in the women’s event the defending champions in the women’s event the United States, will have to face Ukraine, Venezuela, Sri Lanka and Egypt at the first stage.

Twenty teams in each of the men's and women's competition have been split into four pools of five ©FIBA

Seeding was conducted automatically according to the FIBA 3x3 Federation ranking of each nationl team, as of September 1.

Argentina have been placed within the toughest men’s group, Pool A, alongside Estonia, Mongolia, Russia and the United States.

On the women’s side, the Argentinian’s have been drawn with under-18 Europe Cup silver medallists France, plus Andorra, Indonesia and Mexico in Pool C.

Pool D meanwhile has been labelled as “the Pool of Death” by FIBA, as it contains the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Spain plus Estonia and Australia.

Two teams will progress through from each group to the knock-out stage.