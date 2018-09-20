We use cookies to collect and analyse information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and
At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Iranian judoka Arash Miresmaeili was disqualified for weighing in at nearly four pounds above the limit for his weight class of his under-66 kilograms match against an Israeli opponent Ehud Vaks in the first round. It was claimed Miresmaeili had gone on an eating binge to protest the International Olympic Committee's recognition of the state of Israel. Iran does not recognise the state of Israel, and Miresmaeili's actions won praise from high-ranking Iranian officials. Mohammad Khatami, the country's President at the time, was quoted as saying Miresmaili's actions would be "recorded in the history of Iranian glories". He was later awarded $125,000 by the Government - the same amount given to Olympic gold medallists.
The EURO 2020 Digital Media Specialist requires excellent technical IT and broadcast know-how and digital media expertise for duties that range from ensuring the integration of digital and TV production workflows, systems operational implementation at the venue/IBC and efficient delivery of next-generation digital media and broadcast solutions and services.
David Lappartient is approaching his one year anniversary as President of the International Cycling Union. Mike Rowbottom speaks to the Frenchman about a first 12 months which has not been short of incident.