A day after beating Olympic champions Brazil, The Netherlands produced another outstanding victory at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Championships being jointly hosted by Bulgaria and Italy.

The Dutch team came from two sets down to beat France 23-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13.

That moved them up to second place in Pool B at France's expense, with Canada the as yet unbeaten leaders in the matches being played in the Bulgarian city of Ruse.

Egypt earned their first win with a 28-26, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21 win over China, who are sixth and last in Pool B.

Co-hosts Italy extended their lead in Pool A with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 win over the Dominican Republic in Florence.

Belgium moved up to third place in Pool A behind Slovenia as they beat Japan 14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19.

In the fourth of their six Pool D matches Bulgaria beat Cuba 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 to reach nine points and sit behind the two unbeaten leaders, who also have nine points and will meet tomorrow, defending champions Poland and Iran.

Earlier, Finland beat Puerto Rico 3-2 – 25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 21-25, 15-10.

The United States remain unbeaten at the top of Pool C, having earned their fourth win, by a scoreline of 25-18, 25-20, 25-14, over Cameroon.

Serbia then beat Australia 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19 to move up to second place.