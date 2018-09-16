Fernando Aguerre has been re-elected to serve a ninth term as President of the International Surfing Association (ISA) after he stood unopposed at the organisation's Annual General Meeting in Japan.

Aguerre, who first assumed the position in 1994, was confirmed for a fresh term at the meeting, held during the World Surfing Games in Tahara.

New Zealand's Barbara Kendall, a former member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission, and Danish four-time world champion Casper Steinfath were both re-elected as vice-presidents.

"My first words are ones of gratitude to the ISA Members for the continued confidence and support of me on this amazing ride," said Aguerre, who has overseen the elevation of surfing onto the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 during his tenure as President.

"I am as passionate for surfing and the ISA as I was when I first started.

"I am honoured to be able to continue to lead this organisation and to dedicate my time and efforts to this worthy cause as we look ahead to a bright future."

Reforms to the ISA were also passed at the meeting, including expanding the Executive Committee from five members to eight.

One of these positions is reserved for the chairperson of the Athletes' Commission, meaning Justine Dupont of France will become part of the ISA's ruling body.

Action at the World Surfing Games began in Tahara today ©ISA

Jean-Luc Arassus of France, President of the French Surfing Federation, and Atsushi Sakai of Japan, President of the Nippon Surfing Association, were elected as the other two representatives.

Both are "two accomplished leaders in the ISA's medium and long-term ambitions for Olympic surfing", according to the ISA, who are hoping to secure their place on the programme at Paris 2024.

"The sport of surfing and the ISA have come so far since I first took on this challenge and commitment," added Aguerre.

"We have taken the sport to places that we never thought imaginable, all the way to the Olympic Games.

"But we have also seen huge growth in the ISA, bringing surfing to new corners of the globe, to non-traditional surfing nations, giving children hope and a dream that they had never fathomed.

"As one man, I am nothing, but with the great work of friends and supporters from around the world, we have been able to grow and develop surfing as a true force for a better world.

"I am excited to see where we can take the sport together, all the way to Tokyo 2020 and well beyond."

Action began at the World Surfing Games as athletes took advantage of a typhoon swell, with South Africa's Beyrick De Vries and Portugal's Teresa Bonvalot producing the stand-out performances.

De Vries scored 14.27 in his heat, while Bonvalot registered a total of 13.67.

The event is scheduled to continue tomorrow.