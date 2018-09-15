Egypt and England progressed to the final of the Women's World Team Squash Championships with victories over Hong Kong and France respectively in China.

Egypt and England will compete to claim the gold, while Hong Kong and France have been forced to settle for the bronze medals in Dalian.

The Egyptian team, the defending champions, took on Hong Kong in the opening semi-final and made a bright start when Raneem El Welily comfortably beat Hong Kong’s Joey Chan in the first match.

The game took only 23 minutes and finished 11-8, 11-8, 11-9.

Egypt’s world number one, Nour El Sherbini, was then stunned by Hong Kong’s Annie Au, who clinched a surprise 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-3 triumph.

El Sherbini’s shock loss forced a decider between Nour El Tayeb and Lee Ka Yi.

El Tayeb, the world number three, secured a straight games win over Yi to ensure Egypt progressed to their fifth final in the last seven editions of the tournament.

England sealed their place in their 13th consecutive final with a 2-1 win over France.

🗣 “Delighted to make another final against Egypt. Our players are in great form and we’ll give it everything. It’s a formidable line-up, a truly world-class encounter!”



Sarah-Jane Perry won the first match for England 3-1 against Coline Aumard.

A ffive game marathon between Laura Massaro and Camille Serme then followed, with the Frenchwoman eventually emerging with a 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7 win.

Alison Waters then took on Melissa Alves in the decider, which ended in a straight games victory for the English player.

Waters bested Alves 11-6, 11-3, 12-10 in 25 minutes to secure her team's spot in tomorrow's final.