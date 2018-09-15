Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya and Tirunesh Dibaba from Ethiopia are each in with a chance of breaking the men’s and women’s world records respectively at tomorrow's Berlin Marathon.

Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic marathon champion and who’s personal best is just eight seconds shy of the world record, has said he is looking to run his best race.

Dibaba is eyeing up Paula Radcliffe’s record time of 2hr 15min 25sec, which was set in 2003.

“I have so many marathon victories, I am Olympic marathon champion,” Kipchoge told runnersworld.com.

“What is lacking to hang around my neck is the world record.

“I have the fastest time in history, but without the record, I am incomplete as a runner.”

Unofficially Kipchoge has already beaten the current world record, which stands at 2:03:57.

The 33-year-old Kenyan ran a blistering 2:00:25 in 2017, but it came as part of the Nike “Breaking2” experiment in Monza in Italy and so was deemed ineligible.

Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia is looking to break Paula Radcliffe's world record in Berlin ©Getty Images

“I have the fastest marathon, but it is not the fastest marathon,” Kipchoge said.

Kipchoge’s best official time to date came in the 2016 London Marathon, when he ran 2:03:05.

The course in Berlin is known as a fast one, with the current record set by Dennis Kimetto coming in the German capital four years ago.

Knowing that, this year’s field as been set up with a world record attempt in mind.

Another Kenyan, Sammy Kitwara. will act as a pace maker to help Kipchoge on his way.

Pace makers will also help Dibaba challenge for the women’s record, with near-elite male runners set to be on hand to help.

Her agent Mark Wetmore reportedly told LetsRun.com that Dibaba’s plan is to go out at or slightly behind world record pace.

The Ethiopian has clearly been motivated by her performance in London last April, where she failed to finish amid unusually high temperatures.

The 33-year-old says she has improved her training since and increased her mileage.

"I know very well that the course is very fast," she said.

"I am very well prepared and want to beat my best time on Sunday."