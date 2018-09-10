Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal might not be nominated for India's prestigious Arjuna Award because of a previous doping ban.

The boxer beat Uzbekistan's Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the gold medal match at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta last month to win the men's 49 kilogram category.

The Arjuna Awards are awarded by the Indian Government for sporting excellence but recipients should also show "leadership, sportsmanship and discipline qualities".

According to the rules of the Sports Ministry, any athlete who has been penalised for doping should be ineligible for the Arjuna Award.

Panghal tested positive for an anabolic steroid in 2012 and was consequently banned for two years.

He lodged an appeal which led to the ban being reduced to a year as he was a first time offender.

"I tested positive during a competition and trained hard for one-and-a-half years during the ban," Panghal told The Hindustan Times.

"After the Jakarta gold, I may be a top contender for Arjuna.

"I hope my doping record will not affect my chances.

"I suffered from chickenpox and had taken prescribed medicine by the doctor.

"I was young then and unaware about food and the composition of medicines that I was taking."

Amit Panghal won gold at the Asian Games but it may not be enough to earn him a nomination for the Arjuna Award ©Getty Images

Panghal was 16-years-old at the time of his ban.

The India Boxing Federation (BFI) have this year nominated Guarav Bhiduri and Sonia Lather, but have been given the opportunity to submit further nominations.

The Sports Ministry has extended the deadline for nominations to September 12, giving sporting federations the chance to recognise an athlete's performance at the Asian or Commonwealth Games.

"Amit's medal was our saving grace," BFI secretary general Jay Kowli said.

"However, we have not yet decided if we will be sending more nominations.

"A decision will be taken by September 11 or 12."

Indian discus thrower Seema Punia was has been recommended for this year's Arjuna Aeard despite being involved in a doping controversy earlier in her career.

Punia never served a ban but was reprimanded.