The United World Wrestling (UWW) President has released a statement condemning the attack at the Maiwand Wrestling Club in Kabul which killed 20 people.

Nenad Lalovic reacted to Wednesday's (September 5) terrorist attack in the Afghan capital via a public statement.

"United World Wrestling and the worldwide wrestling family are shocked and saddened to learn of Wednesday's violent attack on innocent wrestlers during a competition in Kabul," he said.

"We have been in touch with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation and have offered them any support they require in this time of need.

"Wrestling competitions are a place for our young athletes to feel safe as they test their skills, form friendships and learn important lessons about teamwork.

UWW President and IOC member, Nenad Lalovic, offered his condolences to the friends and families of those affected ©Getty Images

"Wednesday's attack looks to shake our confidence, but we stand together with all wrestlers around the world in condemning this barbaric act of cowardice.

"United World Wrestling sends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in this senseless attack."

The attack was comprised of two bombs.

One detonated at the wrestling club and a further bomb went off once the police, emergency services and media arrived at the scene.

Two journalists were among those who died with a reported 70 people wounded.

ISIS have claimed responsibility.

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has also paid tribute to the victims of the attack.

“I learnt with great sadness and horror today of the brutal attack on a wrestling centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul, that has left more than 20 people dead and dozens wounded," he said.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly attack on young people and on sport.

"The young wrestlers were there as part of a peaceful competition, and this is a direct attack on sport itself and its values.

"Their deaths go straight to our hearts, and these innocent victims and their friends and loved ones are in our thoughts this evening.

"We mourn together with them, and I would like to express our deepest sympathy and condolences, from me personally and from the entire Olympic Movement.

"The International Olympic Committee, together with United World Wrestling, has already begun to explore the best ways to offer immediate help and assistance to all those affected.”



