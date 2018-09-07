The International Boxing Association (AIBA) have confirmed the agenda for their key November Congress, where the Presidential election will take focus.

The opening day of the Congress in Moscow on November 2 is set to centre on a presentation on the governing body from 2014 through to 2018.

This will encompass the time when AIBA was led by CK Wu, before the Taiwanese official resigned following a coup last year.

A finance and four-year audit report will also be presented.

The second day of the Congress will see the Presidential elections held.

Nominations for candidatures are set to close by September 23, with the confirmed list expected to be announced in October.

AIBA have stated they will announce a chair of their Ethics Commission prior to the September 23 deadline.

The governing body currently has nobody in the position amid the shake-up in the organisation over the past year.

The official appointed as the Commission chair will play an important role in the coming months as they will form part of the Election Committee, who will determine whether candidates are eligible to stand for election.

They will form part of a three member panel, also comprising of Disciplinary Commission chair Dennis O'Connell and an independent member.

Interim President Gafur Rakhimov is expected to stand for the position permanently ©AIBA

According to the AIBA statutes the independent member will be nominated by the AIBA President, a position held on an interim basis by Gafur Rakhimov.

The nomination would then be approved by the chairman of the Election Commission.

When contacted by insidethegames, AIBA confirmed Rakhimov has waived the right to select the member, however.

"Concerning the independent member, the AIBA Interim President has recognised the potential conflict of interest, even though this is part of the AIBA statutes,” an AIBA spokesperson said.

"Therefore, he has decided to abdicate this right and will have the chair of the Ethics Commission to select this member."

The Election Committee will oversee the elections and will have the authority to decide on any issue that arises regarding the election.

This includes candidates’ eligibility and the election procedure, which is claimed to ensure the integrity of the election process.

Nominees will have to meet several criteria in order to stand for election.

This includes being able to prove to the reasonable satisfaction of the Election Committee that they have never been convicted of a criminal offence and having never being sanctioned for a violation of AIBA statues or rules.

National Federations may nominate the same person for both the vice presidency and Executive Committee, but candidates nominated for the Presidency may not also be nominated as a vice president or Executive Committee member.

Rakhimov, who remains on a United States Treasury Department's sanctions list as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals", is keen to take over the role on a permanent basis.

Rakhimov is a controversial figure due to the alleged links to criminal activity, which he denies.

Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev has announced his intention to stand for the AIBA Presidency ©ASBC

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach implied in July that Rakhimov's election in Moscow could put the sport's place at Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy.

insidethegames exclusively revealed yesterday that Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev, the current head of the Asian Boxing Confederation and an AIBA vice-president, will challenge for the Presidency.

Under AIBA's statutes, only officials who have been part of the Executive Committee can be nominated.

They also require total of at least 20 national federations, regardless of continent and not including a candidate's own National Federation, to support them to be nominated as a candidate.

For the AIBA vice presidency, a total of at least five national federations from the same continent must be submitted to nominate a candidate.

The exception is Oceania where candidates for the vice presidency must be supported by at least three national federations.

Each candidate for President will be able make a presentation to the members at the Congress.

The presentation, lasting no more than five minutes, is expected to focus on the credentials of the candidate and the vision and objectives for their term if elected.

What happens in the Russian capital on November 2 and 3 is hugely important with boxing's Olympic place under threat, due to the crisis in the sport.