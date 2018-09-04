The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee is to send AUD$35 million ($25 million/€22 million/£20 million) in savings back to State Government, but debates over how the money should be spent continue.

John-Paul Langbroek, the Games Shadow Minister, said the money ought to be spent locally as a way to make up for losses that small businesses in the city reportedly suffered during the Games.

"We appreciate the Games infrastructure we have," he said to Gold Coast Bulletin.

"[But] it's really a case of show us the money to show you are actually fair."

The Queensland city is a centre for tourism, to the south of Brisbane, and Langbroek believes that the State Government does not show enough respect to the region.

Peter Beattie, chairman of GOLDOC, announced the sum after the final Gold Coast 2018 board meeting ©Getty Images

When asked about the windfall from April's Games, he added: "We're not even asking for all of it.

"Just a portion.

"Or a one-off allocation.

"Why not create some goodwill?

"At least it would show the Labor Government does have an actual commitment to showing the Gold Coast is important and it's not just words."

Proposed local projects include an upgrade to the Convention Centre, boosting funds for tourism campaigns and pitching for events and conferences.

Queensland treasurer Jackie Trad reassured citizens that the money will be spent for their benefit.

"We will ensure any revenue returned is expended appropriately in the interests of Queenslanders," she said.

Trad claimed that the Government had already invested AUD$1.5billion ($1 billion/€931 million/£839 million) in Games-related community and sport infrastructure and said the State's final position on Games costs would be announced in early 2019.