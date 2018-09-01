Austria's Corinna Kuhnle ended Jessica Fox's dominant run of form by defeating the formidable Australian athlete to claim the gold medal in the women's K1 event as organisers confirmed the cancellation of tomorrow's action at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Tacen in Slovenia.

Fox had won the previous three World Cup competitions but was second best to the Austrian, who finished the course in a time of 107.94sec.

The Austrian's time proved too quick for Fox, who had to settle for the silver medal having clocked 109.01.

Kuhnle's compatriot Viktoria Wolffhardt rounded off the podium to clinch her first Canoe Slalom World Cup medal.

It was always going to take something special for Fox to be beaten and Kuhnle, a two-time world champion, revelled in her triumph following the conclusion of the event.

"I think everyone came here wanting to beat Jess, she’s the one that's being chased and that’s what I wanted to do," the two-time Olympian said.

"That's what I was trying to do, and it's worked out.

"I do love this course, I've won a couple of races here and championships, so I really feel comfortable here."

Germany’s Sideris Tasiadis won his third World Cup gold of the season in the men's C1 event ©ICF

In the men's C1, Germany’s Sideris Tasiadis won his third World Cup gold of the season with a time of 103.00.

It marked the first time he had triumphed on the Tacen course, while his victory also condemned Slovakia’s Alexander Slafkovsky to his fourth consecutive silver medal.

Slafkovsky had posted a decent marker of 103.68 but it was usurped by the German.

The bronze medal was claimed by Franz Anton, who finished on the podium at a World Cup for the first time.

The International Canoe Federation announced the cancellation of tomorrow's competitions after the end of day two owing to "torrential rain and rising river levels".

"We apologise for the inconvenience," the worldwide governing body added in a statement.