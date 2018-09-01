The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) have appointed Alexey Baryaev as the goalball technical delegate for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He will take on the key role after serving as a referee for many years, as well as technical delegate at the European and Americas Championships last year.

IBSA needed to nominate the Russian for the position to the International Paralympic Committee.

This has now been confirmed so thoughts can turn to the Games in Japan's capital in two years time.

"It is a big honour for me to get this position and also a huge responsibility," said Baryaev, already the sport director for the IBSA Goalball Committee.

Ten men's teams and ten women's will compete in the Tokyo 2020 goalball tournaments ©Getty Images

"I'm ready to do many things for goalball development and this opportunity came to me surprisingly.

"The Paralympic Games are the main competition not only for athletes but also for referees, staff and volunteers.

"It will leave a mark in my memory for a long time."

Baryaev has already been working with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee in several areas.

"So far we have been discussing with Tokyo 2020 the venue, warm-up courts, game concept/schedule, more about the big picture," he said.

Ten men's and ten women's teams will compete in goalball at Tokyo 2020, between August 25 and September 6.