Italy's Mario Scarzella has been re-elected as President of World Archery Europe.

He was successful after a ballot in Legnica in Poland and will now serve a fourth term through to 2022.

Scarzella ran unopposed and received 41 out of the 42 available votes, with one abstention.

His re-election comes with the Opening Ceremony of the European Championships taking place today in Legnica, before the start of competition tomorrow.

"The concept of archery really developed in the recent years," Scarzella said.

"The competition format was adjusted and we brought [the sport] to television so that many spectators can see [it], while in the past it was not like that.

Legnica will host the European Archery Championships from tomorrow ©Legnica 2018

"The main goal is to bring the finals or the archery events to the city centres, to the places where visibility is really high.

"The number of archers grew in the last years and the level of our competitions rose, as well."

Elsewhere, Alessandra Colasante was named secretary general after his fellow Italian Marinella Pisciotti resigned from the position.

Hakan Cakiroglu of Turkey was re-elected to the position of vice-president, also for four years.

Among other elections were Croatia's Darko UIdl, who joins the Executive Board, and Maria Kirillipoulou from Greece who is the new Youth Commission member.

Qualification matches and the first individual rounds will begin the European Archery Championships tomorrow.