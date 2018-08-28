Campania Deputy Governor Ermanno Russo has criticised the decision to use university dormitories to house some athletes at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples.

It was agreed last month that the Athletes' Village for the event in the Italian city would be a combination of cruise ships, temporary housing and existing accommodation.

Dormitories at universities in Campania, the region of which Naples is the capital, will be used.

This means, however, that some students will have to be temporarily relocated.

"It makes no sense to take housing away from university students who are studying at Campania universities in order to house Universiade athletes," Russo said to ANSA.

"It would mean creating two classes of students - A series and B series.

"The right to education must be ensured in a stable and efficient way to those who are most in difficulty but still wish to complete their studies.

"It can in no way be used as a bargaining chip to compensate for shortcomings in the organisation and coordination of activities that have, moreover, been planned for a long time and are now in fact coming."

Protests from student groups such as Link have also reportedly taken place.

"The idea of a compensation for those who will have to leave their housing or of being housed in bed and breakfasts in the province of Naples would represent a huge hardship for university students, who would end up in a situation of organisational and logistical chaos, and in fact heavily penalised for their academic career," Russo added.

Domenico Apicella, the President of the Regional Body for the Right to University Education, defended the decision in an article on the Naples 2019 website.

Domenico Apicella is quoted defending the decision on the Naples website ©Naples 2019

He said it would only impact 300 out of 150,000 students in Campania at Fisciano.

"In Salerno the project was launched more than a year ago thanks to the approval of the International University Sport Federation and the Italian University Sport Federation, that consider Fisciano campus easier to monitor," he said.

"After that, I convened a meeting with the university students' movements in order to apply for students' support.

"Link was the only one that did not take part."

Apicella said that in some rooms extra beds would be place so accommodation space would double.

"I want to know why they did nothing in the last years and now they fuel an argument about 300 out of 150,000 students in Campania who will be temporarily relocated," he said.

Naples 2019 will be held between July 3 and 14 next year.

The city was officially confirmed as the host in May 2016 following a reopened bidding process after Brasilia withdrew in January 2015.

The Brazilian capital were unable to meet financial commitments.

It means the Italian city has been given limited time to prepare.