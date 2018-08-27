Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, the director of international relations at the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, visited New Zealand for a series of meetings.

During his trip to Auckland, he visited the headquarters of the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC).

He was welcomed by NZOC President Mike Stanley and the two parties discussed a number of issues.

This included the Prince making a presentation on Olympic sport in Saudi Arabia, Albawaba reported.

He said the main objective was transforming sport in the nation, as part of their "Vision 2030" project.

The Olympic side of school sport was another issue discussed.

Hadi Al-Somaily won Olympic silver for Saudi Arabia at Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

Saudi Arabia have won three Olympic medals in their history.

Two came at Sydney 2000 - a silver for 400 metres hurdler Hadi Al-Somaily and bronze for Khaled Al Eid in the individual show jumping.

The nation then won team show jumping bronze at London 2012.

At London 2012, judoka Wojdan Shaherkani and 800-metres runner Sarah Attar became the first women to represent the nation.