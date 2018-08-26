New facilities for blind football have been opened by the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) at their national training centre in Bucharest.

A purpose-built blind football pitch was unveiled at the centre as Romania hosted a three-team tournament.

The hosts were joined by Moldova and Germany for the competition.

Having opened the facility, FRF President Răzvan Burleanu expressed his hopes for the country to host the European Championships in the future.

"We are delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in such a pitch and we hope that this is only the beginning in the development of football in this segment,” he said.

"We hope that in the years to come we will be able to organise the European Championships for the blind.

"Nowadays, the blind are also in the family of the national team.”

The facilities are claimed to be the result of a major investment by the federation and as part of their long-term aim to provide a training pitch for the Romanian national team.

A three team tournament took place after the opening ©IBSA

The project was also designed to provide a trial pitch for blind people in Romania, as well as develop a network of players from the 10 schools for the blind in the country.

The FRF's technical director Mihai Stoichita was among those attending the opening, with the ex-international player Miodrag Belodedici performing a ceremonial kick-off.

The following three-team tournament, named the Friendship Cup, saw Germany emerge as the winners.

They earned a 3-2 victory over the host nation, before overcoming Moldova 2-0.

Romania were able to celebrate a 3-0 win over Moldova in the opening match at the new facility.