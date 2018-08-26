A series of new rules will get another test during the fourth edition of the World Women's Youth Water Polo Championships starting tomorrow in Belgrade.

The new regulations were first trialed during the corresponding men's event in Hungary earlier this month and will also be in operation at the tournament in the Serbian capital.

The changes affect a variety of different rules and feature the introduction of technology to assist referees, who will now be fitted with audio headsets promoting communication between them.

Another system will also be introduced to safeguard players against violent conduct.

The game video monitoring system will be "used to identify and sanction incidents of brutality or extreme violence that occurred but were not appropriately punished or identified during a game", according to the International Swimming Federation.

Russia will be hoping to defend the title they won in Auckland in 2016 ©FINA

Changes have been made to the five-minute interval between the second and third period, reducing it to three minutes.

Russia are the defending champions having triumphed at the 2016 event in Auckland.

They have been drawn alongside New Zealand, The Netherlands and South Africa in Group D for the tournament at the Milan Gale Muskatirovic Sports Centre.

Group A features Spain, Canada, Italy and the host nation, while Uzbekistan, Greece, Australia and Brazil comprise Group B.

Group C includes Kazakhstan, United States, Hungary and Argentina.

The event will conclude with the gold medal match next Sunday (September 2).