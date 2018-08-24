Kranjska Gora in Slovenia and Sella Nevea in Italy have been named joint hosts of next year's World Para Alpine Skiing Championships.

The two resorts, separated by 35 kilomteres, were awarded the event by World Para Alpine Skiing following a series of meetings with local organisers this week.

The Championships are scheduled to take place from January 21 to February 2, with Kranjska Gora hosting technical competitions and Sella Nevea staging speed events.

Slalom and giant slalom will be held in Slovenia, while downhill, super-G and the super combined will take place in Italy.

A total of 30 medal events form the programme for the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships - 12 in technical and 18 in speed.

The cities are located on the border between the two countries.

The world's top Para Alpine skiers are set to compete at the event next year ©Getty Images

"We are extremely happy to announce Kranjska Gora and Sella Nevea as the host cities for the next World Championships,” said Dimitrije Lazarovski, head of World Para Snow Sports.

"These are places with a long experience of hosting Para Alpine skiing competitions and skiers are familiar with them.

"We would like to thank the organisers for the commitment to deliver the events."

World Para Alpine Skiing, the governing body for the sport, have also confirmed the qualification criteria for the event.

Skiers must hold a valid licence with the organisation and have earned points in the 2018/2019 season.

The 2019 event will mark the second consecutive edition to have been held in Italy as Tarvisio staged the Championships in 2017.