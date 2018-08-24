Tokyo 2020 have today announced their ticket prices for the Paralympic Games - which they claim offer all sports at "affordable" prices.

Organisers are aiming to attract younger audiences and families with their low-price offerings.

Seats at each sporting event will cost no more than ¥7,000 (£48/$63/€54) with the cheapest tickets starting at ¥900 (£6/$8/€7).

The flagship sports of athletics and swimming will both offer their cheapest tickets at ¥2,000 (£14/$18/€15).

A special range of lower price tickets is being considered for children, senior citizens and those with impairments, while one million students across Japan will also benefit from cheaper deals.

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony will begin at ¥8,000 (£55/$72/€62) and rise to a maximum ceiling of ¥150,000 (£1,000/$1,300/€1,100).

Today's announcement comes with organisers preparing to celebrate two years until the Opening Ceremony tomorrow.

Andrew Parsons encouraged people in Japan to register their interest in buying tickets ©Getty Images

More than 500,000 people have already registered their interest on Tokyo 2020's online ticket platform which launched on July 20 for both the Olympics and Paralympics.

Andrew Parsons, Brazil's International Paralympic Committee President, said: "The Paralympic Games have a long and proud history of attracting a family audience, and the announcement of the ticket price outline for Tokyo 2020 will enable families to start planning their summers for two years' time.

"To attend a Paralympic Games in your home country is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I urge residents of Japan to sign-up for more information on tickets as soon as possible.

"One of the stand-out features from previous Paralympics has been seeing whole generations of the same family watching one of the world's biggest sporting events together in one venue.

"I am confident Tokyo 2020 will be no different and those who buy tickets will create a fantastic atmosphere for all the Para-athletes taking part."

The Paralympics are due to run between August 25 and September 6 in 2020.