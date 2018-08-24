Turkmenistani wrestler Rustem Nazarov has become the first athlete to fail a doping test here at the 2018 Asian Games and has been disqualified ©Asian Games 2018

Turkmenistani wrestler Rustem Nazarov has become the first athlete to fail a doping test here at the 2018 Asian Games and has been disqualified, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said today.

According to the OCA, the 24-year-old tested positive for the banned substance furosemide, a masking agent, in a pre-tournament urine test last week.

Nazarov had competed in the men's 57kg freestyle event on Sunday (August 19) and was beaten 12-8 in his first match by India's Sandeep Tomar.

"[Nazarov] has been disqualified from the 18th Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games 2018...and his results during the competition held on the 19th August annulled," an OCA statement reads.

