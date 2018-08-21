Day two at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin did not replicate the world records of the opening day, but nevertheless produced no fewer than 11 Championship records at the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn Sportpark.

Perhaps the most noted of the latter records was in the men's long jump T63, where the new mark of 6.72 metres set by Austria's Daniel Wagner meant hugely popular home athlete Heinrich Popow had to sign off his long international career with a final silver.

The 35-year-old multiple world and Paralympic medallist, who received the coveted German sporting honour of the Silver Laurel Leaf after he had won a Paralympic gold medal in the 100 metres T4 at London 2012, managed a season’s best of 6.24m.

Britain’s Sabrina Fortune produced the first Championship record of the night in the women’s shot put F20 with 13.30m before Wagner’s high point.

Fortune's was one of three British victories on the night, with the others coming in the women's 100m T35, where Maria Lyle ran 15.32sec, and in the men's 200m T61, where 42-year-old multiple Paralympic and world champion Richard Whitehead won the fourth European gold medal of his career in 24.22.

Happy retirement to Paralympic legend @Heinrich_Popow who signed off with long jump silver today at #Berlin2018 A fantastic ambassador for @paralympics on and off the track. #paralympics pic.twitter.com/F4Y2iFNMoJ — Craig Spence (@craigspence) August 21, 2018

Turkey got in on the Championship record party thanks to Hamide Kurt’s victory in the women’s 200m T53 in 31.59 before France did likewise thanks to Pierre Fairbank’s time of 26.92 in the men’s 200m T53 final.

Sweden’s Viktoria Karlsson was next to shine, winning the women’s long jump T11 with 4.77m, before Belgium’s Peter Genyn provided the sixth Championship record of the session with victory in the men’s 100m T51 final in 22.82.

Ireland’s Jason Smyth also sprinted to a Championship record, winning the men’s 200m T13 in 21.44.

A second Turkish Championship record was provided by Zübeyde Süpürgeci, winner of the women’s 200m T54 final in 30.96.

The men’s equivalent race also produced a Championship record as Leo Pekka Tahti of Finland recorded 24.74.

The two final Championship records of the night came from Germany’s Felix Streng, winner of the men’s 200m T64 final in 22.36, and Portugal’s Carina Paim, who took the women’s 400m T20 gold in 58.68.