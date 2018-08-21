Paralympic champions United States and Iran maintained their unbeaten status at the men's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Hamburg as both won their first knockout matches having won their respective qualifying groups.

The US produced another strong display at the Inselpark Arena, earning an 82-31 win over Morocco in this International Wheelchair Basketball Federation event.

Iran won their round-of-16 match against South Korea 64-48 to earn a quarter-final meeting with Turkey, who won a dramatically fluctuating match against The Netherlands 60-52.

The US are now due to face Argentina, who beat Italy 59-46.

Great Britain defeated Germany 62-54 to earn a quarter-final against Spain, who narrowly beat Japan 52-50.

Poland beat Canada 79-68 and re now set to meet defending champions Australia, who beat Brazil 73-54.

In the women's competition Spain moved off the bottom of the Pool A qualifying group at the expense of Brazil, whom they managed to beat 41-10.

Also in Pool A, The Netherlands took over leadership from Britain after a 64-52 win over Canada.

And in a Pool B match re-arranged from day one, the US beat France 57-25.

Meanwhile, the IWBF have issued sanctions on China following an incident that took place in the women’s game between Algeria and China on Saturday (August 18).

These sanctions included a member of the Chinese staff being suspended for tomorrow's game between China and Germany after it had been determined that there was a breach of IWBF Regulations – Section C, IWBF Code of Ethics.

A video has circulated on social media of a coach seemingly hitting a player.