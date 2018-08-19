Two key officials from GB Taekwondo visited the offices of World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) to discuss the sport in Britain.

Chief executive Matt Archibald and performance director Gary Hall both made the trip to Rotterdam where they met with WTE President Sakis Pragalos and secretary general Michael Fysentzidis.

They explained the structure of GB Taekwondo and the "landscape" of organisations in the UK they are doing business with.

The funding principles of their performance programme and cooperation with different stakeholders was also covered.

Archibald then explained a development programme that GB Taekwondo has run in Nepal and spoke about major events Britain is preparing to host.

Stars such as Bianca Walkden have helped Britain develop into a taekwondo superpower ©Getty Images

This includes the 2019 World Championships in Manchester, which is also due to stage a Grand Prix tournament in 2018.

GB Taekwondo has also expressed interest in hosting a top-level European event.

The country has developed into one of the sport's superpowers after winning a string of medals at the World Championships and Olympics.

At the 2017 Worlds Britain won five medals, including women's heavyweight gold for Bianca Walkden.

They won three Olympic medals at Rio 2016 where Jade Jones defended her featherweight title.