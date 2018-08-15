An investigation has been launched after a 23-year-old Nepalese worker died while working on one of the venues due to be used at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy confirmed the death occurred at the Al Wakrah Stadium.

No further details, including a cause of death, have been revealed by the Committee, which offered its "deepest condolences" to the man's family.

"His next of kin has been informed and the relevant Qatari and Nepali authorities have been notified," the statement read.

"An investigation has been launched and further details about the incident will be released in due course."

It is thought the incident is the first confirmed death at a construction site for the 2022 World Cup since a British man was killed at the Khalifa International Stadium last January.

A report into his death said dangerous working conditions and safety concerns were to blame.

The man is the second Nepalese person to die at the Al Wakrah Stadium, one of eight venues due to host matches when the Gulf nation hosts the World Cup, after Anil Kumar Pasman lost his life when he was struck by a lorry at the venue in 2016.

The build-up to the event in 2022 has been dominated by claims from Amnesty International that FIFA and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy have persistently done little to address "rampant migrant labour abuse" at World Cup stadiums.

Qatar 2022 have also been forced to move the tournament to November and December to combat high temperatures, while a diplomatic crisis in the region has caused concern over the country's ability to stage the event.