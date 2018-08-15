Mexico will host its first World Curling Federation (WCF) event next year when it stages the organisation's Congress and Annual General Assembly, it has been announced.

Cancun will stage the eighth edition of the events between September 4 and 6 in 2019, in what is seen as a first step towards hosting a full international championship.

It is also only the second time the Congress will have been hosted in the Americas zone after the 2014 edition took place in Reno in the United States.

WCF President Kate Caithness, who will stand unopposed for her third term in office when Budapest hosts the 2018 Congress and AGM, said: "Mexico hosting the eighth World Curling Congress is another example of how truly global the reach of our sport is.

World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness has welcomed Mexico's staging of next year's Congress ©Getty Images

"This news comes on the back of another successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games for curling."

In Budapest, the WCF's member associations will discuss the format of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in light of the discipline receiving two additional teams for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

There will also be a vote on a detailed qualification process for the new World Qualification Event.

Also under consideration will be the use of delivery sticks in wheelchair curling following a Summit on this issue in Morris in Canada.

A new competition window for the Americas Challenge, from January to October/November, and an increase of teams for the Youth Olympic Games from 16 to 24, as approved by the International Olympic Committee, will be proposed.