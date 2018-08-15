Puerto Sherry in Spanish city Cádiz has been selected to host the 2019 Para World Sailing Championships.

World Sailing and Marina Puerto de Santa Maria will work collaboratively to deliver the Championships, which are scheduled to take place from July 1 to 7.

"World Sailing is delighted that Puerto Sherry will be hosting the 2019 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships," Para World Sailing manager Massimo Dighe said.

"The Marina has an outstanding track record of hosting major international sailing events.

"The facilities for Para World Sailing athletes are world class and we're looking forward to working with the organisers to deliver a memorable event for all those involved.

"I am sure all the sailors' attending will receive a warm welcome."

Valle de la Riva, President of Club Náutico Puerto Sherry and Marina Puerto Santa Maria, added: "The sailors will be overwhelmed by the wind and sea conditions as well as the entertainment on land in Puerto Sherry.

"Sailors will have high hopes of the venue and we have a unique venue in every way that they will fall in love with."



This year's Para World Sailing Championships are due to take place next month in Sheboygan in the United States ©World Sailing

Rafael Martín-Prat, chief executive of the 2019 Para World Sailing Championships, claimed that Cádiz Bay is renowned for its wind and world class sailing.

"Alongside the on-water competition, the sailors will get to visit an ancient historic town steeped in history," he added.

"Andalusia is a place out of this world and I encourage all the sailors to not just hear about it, but come and enjoy it.

"We will aim to deliver one of the best Championships in Para World Sailing history and we’re waiting for the competitors to come and discover it."

Kiel in Germany hosted the most recent edition of the Para World Sailing Championships in 2017 and more than 80 sailors from 37 nations competed across the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303 classes.

The US Sailing Center of Sheboygan in Wisconsin will host this year's edition with racing to take place across the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men’s Hansa 303, Women’s Hansa 303 and the RS Venture Connect from September 16 to 22.

New formats will be trialled in Sheboygan in an effort to ensure an exciting competition for the competitors and those watching locally and from afar.

It is claimed the Para World Sailing Championships showcase the best-of-the-best in the sport, creating sporting heroes and engaging sailing and sports fans as well as sponsors and broadcasters.