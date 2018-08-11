New restrictions on mininbuses in Jakarta have been imposed to try to help traffic congestion during the Asian Games ©Wikipedia

Minibuses have been banned from the centre of Jakarta during this month's Asian Games as Indonesian organisers continue to try to ensure that traffic congestion is eased during the event.

The Jakarta Transportation Agency (JTA) has banned minibuses from Jl. Sudirman and Jl. MH Thamrin, the city’s busiest business hub, during the Games. 

The policy is the latest in the city’s quick measures to beautify Indonesia's capital ahead of the Asian Games, due to open in Jakarta on August 18. 

The green-and-white Kopaja buses and orange-and-blue Metromini minibuses are generally dilapidated, highly pollutive public modes of transportation with notoriously reckless drivers.

Public mininbuses in Jakarta are notorious for the amount of pollution they generate ©Wikipedia
"We will enforce this ban every day [for the Asian Games] to ensure proper traffic conditions," JTA deputy head Sigit Wijatmoko told the Jakarta Post.

Earlier this week, the Jakarta Education Authority announced it was closing more than double the number of schools that was originally planned. 

Closures have now extended the closures to include those near other venues that will be used during the Asian Games.

The 70 affected schools will involve around 31,000 students, from pre-school to high school level, who will now be expected to study at home.