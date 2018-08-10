Japan claimed six of the eight gold medals on offer at the first Paratriathlon Asian Championships to be held in The Philippines today.

Kaji Tetsuki, a silver medallist at the recent International Triathlon Union Paratriathlon World Cup event in Magog, won the men's PTS5 race as he led home a Japanese one-two in the 1 hour 04min 04sec.

Sato Keichi finished just five seconds behind his team-mate to take the silver medal and bronze went to South Korea's Jong Kwan-kim.

Jumpei Kimura claimed the men's PTWC crown in a Japanese clean sweep by clocking 1:03:20.

Ryota Yoshida clinched the silver medal and compatriot Seiji Tanaka the bronze.

Hong Kong briefly broke the Japanese success as Kim Wa Chu crossed the line in 1:05.18 to seal the title in front of Japan's Satoru Yoneoka and Zhaladin Abduvaliev of Kyrgyzstan, silver and bronze medallists respectively.

Kaji Tetsuki was among the Japanese winners at the one-day event ©ITU

China’s Jiachao Wang claimed top honours in the men's PTS4 race, clocking 1:04.25 in an event where both competitors from the host nation - Cebuano Alex Silverio and Sixto Ducay -were disqualified.

Hideki Uda of Japan did enough for the silver medal and the bronze went to Nurbek Toichubaev of Kyrgyzstan.

Both of the two entrants in the women's PTVI were Japanese, guaranteeing them the gold medal, as Atsuko Maruo edged Keiko Suzuki with a time of 1:20:19.

Kenshiro Nakayama beat fellow Japanese athlete Kenji Hashimoto to take the men's PTS2 honours by recording a time of 1:17:58.

Japan's Wakako Tsuchida took gold in the women's PTWC event by virtue of being the only athlete entered into the race.

This was also the case in the women's PTS2, where Japanese triathlete Yukako Hata was the sole competitor on the start line.