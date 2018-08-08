Britain's Adam Peaty and Sweden's Sarah Sjöström secured their third swimming gold medals of the European Championships with dominant performances here today.

Peaty's dominance of men's breaststroke events had led to discussion on whether he would threaten his own world record of 25.95 seconds in the men's 50m.

The British star began behind his rivals out of the blocks, but unleashed a typical surge to the front.

He missed out on his world record time, but completed the event in a Championship record of 26.09.

Victory ensured Peaty achieved the “triple double” of winning the men’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events at the last three European Championships.

Italy's Fabio Scozzoli was the only other swimmer to dip below the 27 second mark, as he won silver in 26.79.

The podium was completed by Slovenia's Peter Sevens in 27.06.

Sjöström also continued her domination in the pool, as the 24-year-old triumphed in the women’s 100m freestyle final.

The 50m champion held the lead at the halfway stage of the competition and maintained her advantage in the closing half of the race.

Sweden's Sarah Sjöström powered to victory in the women's 100m freestyle final ©Getty Images

Sjöström, the world record holder, touched home in 52.93 to complete the women’s freestyle sprint double.

The Netherlands' Fermke Heemskerk settled for the silver medal behind her dominant rival in 53.23.

Bronze was secured by France's Charlotte Bonnet, who clocked 53.35.

Katinka Hosszu became the first female swimmer to win the same event for five consecutive European Championships, as she prevailed in the women’s 200m individual medley.

The Hungarian had dropped out of the morning’s 200m backstroke heats to focus on the event and her decision proved to be justified.

She came on strongly in the freestyle leg to clinch gold, her first of the Championships, by ending in 2min 10.17sec.

Italy's Ilaria Cusinato and Switzerland's Maria Ugolkova rounded off the podium places, after they finished in 2:10.25 and 2:10.82 respectively.

There was disappointment my Britain's Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, as the fastest qualifier missed out on the podium by ending in 2:10.85.

Katinka Hosszu won the women's 200m individual medley for the fifth straight European Championships ©Getty Images

Ukraine's Mykhaylo Romanchuk claimed his second gold medal of the Championships by winning the men's 800m freestyle.

The 400m gold and 1,500m silver medallist was forced to hold off the challenge of Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri in the closing 100m.

Romanchuk achieved the feat by touching home in a time of 7:46.95, with Paltrinieri the runner-up in 7:45.12.

Florian Wellbrock of Germany secured the bronze medal in 7:45.60.

Russia’s Evgeny Rylov stormed away from his rivals to claim a superb victory in the men’s 200m backstroke event.

He achieved a Championship record time of 1:53.36, which saw him finish 2.71 seconds clear of silver medallist Radoslaw Kawecki of Poland.

Bronze was claimed by Italy’s Matteo Restivo, who finished in 1:56.29.

The penultimate evening of swimming finals concluded with France winning the mixed 100m freestyle relay.

Their team of Jeremy Stravius, Mehdy Metella, Marie Wattel and Charlottle Bonnet won in a Championship record 3:22.07.

They finished ahead of The Netherlands and Russia, who achieved times of 3:23.97 and 3:24.50.