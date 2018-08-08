Hosts Australia, Japan, United States and Great Britain booked the semi-final spots as group action concluded at the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in Sydney.

The home team, who are looking to become the first side to win the World Championship as hosts, topped Group A with five wins from five after winning both of their concluding games today.

They thrashed winless Ireland 70-44 and then beat Japan 65-52 to secure their place at the summit.

It means the reigning world champions remain on course as they look to add to their Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medal.

Japan still made it through to the last four in second spot at the expense of Denmark, beating them 52-42.

Both sides had won three matches before today with the Asian side edging a crucial encounter.

Japan went through after a big win over Denmark ©IWRF

In Group B, the US topped the pile with a 100 per cent record.

They won both of their two fixtures today - 47-33 against Poland and 54-47 against Canada.

European champions Britain defeated France in a straight shoot-out to go through as runners-up, 47-41.

Australia will now meet Britain in the semi-finals tomorrow with the US playing Japan.

Matches have been taking place across two venues - the Quaycentre and the Genea Netball Centre.