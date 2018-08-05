Adam Peaty's 100 metres breaststroke world record set here last night at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships has been adjusted due to a problem with the race timing equipment, the European Swimming Federation (LEN) has announced today.

Times for nine races during yesterday’s afternoon session were reported 0.10 seconds too fast, according to a statement by LEN, including Peaty's 100m breaststroke final.

Peaty's world-record time, recorded as 57.00, which was 0.13 seconds quicker than his previous mark, has been amended to 57.10.

It has yet to be ratified by the International Swimming Federation.

"During the afternoon competition session on Saturday 4 August 2018 the LEN Technical Swimming Committee (TSC) became aware of a potential problem in relation to the race timing equipment for the first nine races of that session," a LEN statement reads.

"Upon thorough investigation it became apparent that the starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10sec faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10.

"The LEN TSC working with the timing system operators carried out extensive tests to confirm this system configuration error and have, with the benefit of the necessary technical analysis, revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session.

"The LEN TSC confirms that all times recorded during the first three competition sessions and after the first nine races of that session (subsequently) are accurate."

The other races affected were the women’s 800m freestyle, women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m freestyle semi-finals, women’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals, and men’s 200m butterfly semi-finals.

Races not affected yesterday evening were the men’s 50m backstroke, in which Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov set a world-record time of 24.00, as well as the women’s 50m freestyle and mixed 4x200m freestyle relay.

The European Swimming Federation held a press conference after this evening's swimming action ©ITG

Speaking at a press conference after this evening's swimming action, the LEN TSC's vice-chairman Craig Hunter said: "The rationale for the delay [in announcing the issue] was that we understood that there was a technical problem.

"We didn't exactly know what that problem was so until we could understand more clearly what the issue was, and we needed to carry all the relevant tests and look into this as much as we could, we were very conscious that if we started to make statements that weren't accurate it would just cause more chaos.

"So it was much better to establish all of the facts and history tells us that it's better to have all the facts before you make statements."

Hunter also confirmed that the LEN has spoken to Peaty, his agent and British Swimming about the situation.

"We said sorry, we apologised, as we did to all of the teams," he said.

"This shouldn’t have happened.

"It has happened, and when issues happen we have to apologise."

British Swimming's national performance director, Chris Spice, said the body supports the LEN's "vigilance" in the matter and "appreciate the time they have taken to make sure all times are correct".

"We want this event to be remembered for the amazing achievements of the athletes so it is important that the results are correct," he added.

"We don't want this to take away from Adam's amazing performance which we all experienced in a fantastic arena."