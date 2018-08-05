Ireland's glorious progress to the Women's Hockey World Cup final in London ended in defeat as The Netherlands were ruthless in defence of their title, winning 6-0.

But praise rained in from all quarters for Graham Shaw's side, who had begun this tournament as the second lowest-ranked country before winning a group that contained the English hosts, and beating India and Spain on penalties in their knock-out matches.

President Michael Higgins of Ireland offered the team his "warmest congratulations" on their achievement in winning a silver medal at the International Hockey Federation event.

Ireland had hoped for just one more improbable victory at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, but it was clear early on that it was not to be.

Alicia Magaz of Spain celebrates scoring her team's third goal in the bronze medal match against Australia ©Getty Images

The underdogs trailed 4-0 at the end of the first half after goals from Lidewij Welten, Kelly Jonker, Kitty van Male and a thunderous strike from Malou Pheninckx.

Ireland - who did not manage a shot on goal until the final quarter - were outclassed by the world's top-ranked team, who had registered a tournament record 12-1 win over Italy in the group stages - and were powerless to stop Keetels tapping home a fifth and Van Maasakker adding another from a penalty corner.

Spain claimed bronze with a 3-1 win over Australia, who were beaten on penalties by the Dutch after drawing their semi-final 1-1.

Maria Lopez and Berta Bonastre put Spain 2-0 up within quarter of an hour, but Kathryn Slattery pulled a goal back after 40 minutes before Alicia Magaz sealed the game with a third goal for the Spaniards after 51 minutes.