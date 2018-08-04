North Korea are the favourites to retain their title when the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup begins in France tomorrow.

The Koreans, who beat this year’s hosts France in the 2016 final in Papua New Guinea, are one of only three teams to have ever won the tournament, alongside the United States and Germany.

They have been drawn in Group B alongside England, Mexico and Brazil and will have to see off the best 16 teams in the world to keep hold of the trophy in Brittany.

Germany, winners of the 2014 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Canada, have been drawn with debutants Haiti, China and Nigeria in Group D, while the three-time champions the US are in Group C with Japan, Paraguay and Spain.

The last group, Group A, features hosts France alongside Ghana, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

France, Ghana and New Zealand were all in the same group in 2016 as well.

Haiti have qualified for the tournament for the first time and are the first Caribbean nation to feature in the finals ©FIFA

That time out France progressed but neither Ghana nor New Zealand joined them in the quarter-finals.

Paraguay's top scorer in qualifying Jessica Martinez will be desperate to find the net again when the tournament begins.

So far in her career, Martinez has played in three major tournaments but not scored in any of them.

Ghana’s Princella Adubea, meanwhile, is also waiting for her first World Cup goal after two previous tournament appearances.

The tournament is seen as an important test of France's preparations for next year when they host the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The competition is due begin tomorrow when Mexico face Brazil in Group B at Stade du Clos Gastel in Dinan-Léhon followed at the same venue by North Korea beginning their campaign against England.

In Group A New Zealand are scheduled to play The Netherlands at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes followed by the hosts France meeting Ghana in the last match of the day.