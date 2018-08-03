Sprint racing is due to begin proceedings at the World Orienteering Championships in Riga tomorrow.

It will mark the start of a busy week of competition in Latvia, taking place in the capital city and in the town of Sigulda.

Sprint qualification is set to take place tomorrow morning before finals in the men's and women's events in the afternoon.

The sprint relay is then scheduled to take place on Sunday (August 5).

This will be followed by a rest before middle distance races on Tuesday (August 7).

Racing is taking place at different locations in Latvia ©Latvia 2018

There will then be a relay on Thursday (August 9) before competition concludes with long distance races the following day.

Sweden's Tove Alexandersson will be favourite across the women's events after success at the European Championships in Swiss town Ticino in May.

Sprint defending champion Maja Alm of Denmark will be a major challenger.

Norway's Olav Lundanes will seek a third successive success in the men's long distance event.