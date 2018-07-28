Italian Alberto Zorzi recorded his first victory on this year's Longines Global Champions Tour (LCGT) circuit as he claimed an impressive win during the latest stop on the calendar in Berlin.

Zorzi, on board Fair Light van T Heike, outshone the star-studded field to top the podium at the Sommergarten at the Funkturm in the German capital.

The duo completed the course in 35.53sec with zero penalties.

The Italian rider denied Germany victory on home soil as Christian Ahlmann, riding Clintrexo Z, finished second in 36.65.

Belgium's Pieter Devos and horse Claire Z rounded off the podium as he took third place having clocked 37.96.

Zorzi remains in fourth on the overall LGCT standings following his triumph today.

The Italian has 202 points, 10 behind third-placed Edwina Tops-Alexander of Australia.

Britain's Ben Maher continues to occupy top spot on the leaderboard with 237 points but Dutch rival Harrie Smolders was able to close the gap to 22 following today's result.

Smolders, on board Emerald, earned 17 points as he scraped into the top 20 after finishing the course in 73.20 with eight penalties.

The next leg of the LCGT is due to take place at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London next Saturday (August 4).