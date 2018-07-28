Number one seeds and strong favourites Egypt have thrashed the Czech Republic without losing a set, to make the final of the team competition for the eighth consecutive time, at the World Squash Federation (WSF) World Junior Championships in Chennai.

The North Africans are looking to win their fourth title since 2010 and they made the final in style, winning 3-0 against the Czechs in a total of 79 minutes at the Indian Squash Academy.

The match started with Marwan Tarek facing off against Viktor Byrtus and Tarek promptly gave Egypt the lead by beating his opponent 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 in 29 minutes.

Mostafa Asal then came out against Ondřej Vorlíček and sealed Egypt’s place in the final by winning 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 in the same amount of time that it took Tarek to beat Byrtus.

With the result already known, Omar El Torkey then made it a whitewash by beating Marek Panáček 11-3, 11-7 in 23 minutes.

The result means with only one tie to go, Egypt are still yet to drop a match, in the entire tournament.

England won the second semi-final against the United States thanks to wins from Nick Wall and James Wyatt ©BWF

They will now enter the final as strong favourites to regain the title that they lost to Pakistan in 2016.

Egypt's opponents in the final will be England, who beat the United States this afternoon to reach their first final since 2000.

They went through thanks to Nick Wall, who took the first match 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 against Daelum Mawji and James Wyatt, who took the second 11-4, 11-8, 11-7 against Thomas Rosini.

Many other matches have also taken place today in the fight for lesser placings.

In the battle to determine 17thto 24th place France beat Singapore 3-0 in what was the first match of the day and Finland beat Zimbabwe by the same score line.

Scotland beat South Africa 2-1 and Qatar beat Saudi Arabi 2-1 as well, though the Qatar versus Saudi Arabia match was over significantly faster.

Elsewhere, Canada and Pakistan played each other having both been knocked out of the main draw yesterday, with Canada winning that match 2-1,

Malaysia and Hong Kong also played in the same circumstances having both been knocked out yesterday and Malaysia won that match 2-0.

Also on today Switzerland beat Argentina 2-1, New Zealand beat the hosts India by the same score line, Colombia beat Ireland 2-1 and Australia beat Germany 2-1.