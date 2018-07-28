Top seeds Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee fought back from a game down to beat compatriots Lim Jong-hoon and Yang Hae-un to secure the mixed doubles title at the International Table Tennis Federation Australian Open in Geelong.

Lee and Jeon recovered from losing the opening game as they recorded a 6-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8 victory at the Geelong Arena in this ITTF World Tour Platinum event.

The triumph saw Lee and Jeon avenge the defeat they suffered to the same opponents at the Korea Open in Deajeon earlier this month.

"Firstly, we didn’t make it at the quarter-finals at the Korea Open," Lee said.

"After that, we definitely had lots of discussion, and that really helped in today’s match.

"We are so happy to win, and pleased with the quality of the match.

"We focused on our strategies; my partner Jihee’s excellent performance lead us to the gold medal."

World number 140 Liu Dingshuo qualified for the men's singles final ©ITTF/APAC Sport Media

Both singles finals will be all-Chinese affairs as Liu Dingshuo and second seed Xu Xin both progressed to tomorrow's showpiece encounter in the men's event, while Ding Ning and Liu Shiwen will battle it out for the women's crown.

World number 140 Liu comfortably beat fellow qualifier Yuya Oshima of Japan 11-6, 11-5, 11-3, 11-8. while Xu accounted for Oshima's team-mate and fifth seed Tomokazu Harimoto with an 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7 victory.

There was further disappointment for Japan in the women's singles draw as top seed Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan was beaten 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 by seventh seed Ding.

Liu, seeded second, joined Ding in the final by defeating compatriot and qualifier He Zhoujia 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7.

The tournament in Geelong is due to conclude tomorrow.