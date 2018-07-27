The Torch for the 2019 Winter Universiade has officially been unveiled in Krasnoyarsk, at a special ceremony at the Variant 999 Enterprise.

The event was attended by Government officials and those hoping to carry the Torch during the Relay.

During the presentation, which was attended by oblast governor Alexander Uss, general director of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Administration Maxim Urazov and the founder of the Variant 999 Sergei Sinnikov, potential participants for the Relay were shown how the Torch burns in various different weather conditions including rain and strong winds.

Uss thanked those who created the Torch.

"In September, the Relay race of the Student Games starts," he said.

"I am sure that this event will unite all of us, Krasnoyarsk citizens, who are eagerly awaiting a big sports festival.

Four-hundred Torches will be created in time for the Relay, which will start in September ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

"The Torch of the Winter Universiade 2019, like the Torch of the Olympics in Sochi, is the work of our engineers, designers, manufacturers and designers, and it is executed at a very decent level."

Sinnikov described how the Torches can each burn for 20 minutes, weigh 1.9 kilograms and are 89 centimetres long.

Four hundred will be created in time for the Relay In two months' time, which have been designed to show the flames burning through 19 snowflakes.

In total, 650 Torchbearers will take part in the Relay.

Who will have that honour will be announced on August 20.

When the Relay begins, the chosen Torchbearers will take part carrying the flame in 30 Russian cities, before the Opening Ceremony in Krasnoyarsk on March 2, 2019.