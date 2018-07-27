An appeal from disgraced former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke against his 10-year ban and substantial fine has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it has been announced today.

The CAS said the Frenchman's lengthy suspension and fine of CHF100,000 (£77,000/$100,000/€86,000) was "wholly appropriate" after he was found guilty of numerous ethics violations.

In a statement, the CAS added the offences committed by Valcke, sacked in 2016 after serving eight years in the role, were "of a serious degree of gravity".

Valcke, the former right-hand man of ex-President Sepp Blatter, was found to have been involved in a FIFA World Cup ticket reselling scheme.

Other charges against the Frenchman include an attempt to grant the television and marketing rights in the Caribbean for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in Russia and Qatar respectively to a third party for well below their value.

Jérôme Valcke was found to have committed numerous ethics violations ©Getty Images

Valcke also caused "considerable financial damage" to FIFA by taking private flights to see family in visits unrelated to his position as secretary general.

The CAS said Valcke had failed to cooperate with a FIFA investigation.

In 2016, FIFA said Valcke, former deputy secretary general Markus Kattner and Blatter had awarded themselves a combined total of $80 million (£61 million/€72 million) in pay rises and tournament-related bonuses over a five-year period.

The 57-year-old, initially given a 12-year ban by FIFA before its Appeals Committee reduced it by two years in 2016, filed his appeal in February of last year.

He remains the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation in Switzerland relating to World Cup broadcasting deals.