Jee Minhyung produced an upset on the opening day of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Australian Open in Geelong to boost her chances of making the main draw.

The Australian player was hoping to make an impact as qualification began for the ITTF Platinum World Tour event in the Geelong Arena.

She defied her world ranking of 723 to claim victory in her opening Group 11 match against Portugal’s Shao Jieni, the world number 161.

The prospect of a surprise result were ignited when Jee won the opening game 11-3 but the match was soon level when her opponent hit back to win the second 11-1.

The Australian player was not deterred by the setback and came through to claim an 11-3, 1-11, 11-7, 11-9, 5-11, 13-11 victory.

Jee is due to face South Korea’s Choi Hyojoo tomorrow in her second group match, with the knowledge that a victory would take her through to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

One of the highlights of women’s qualifying saw an all-Japanese clash between Marina Matsuzawa and Miyu Nagasaki, the world number 38.

Matsuzawa clinched a dramatic 8-11, 10-12, 11-3, 12-10, 10-12, 11-8, 11-7 win to boost her hopes of progressing to the last 32.

In men’s qualifying, there was a surprise result when Portugal’s Tiago Apolónia, world number 38, suffered defeat.

He battled back from two games down to Japan’s Taimu Arinobu before slipping to an 11-8, 11-7, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8 defeat.

Qualification is scheduled to conclude tomorrow with the main draw beginning on Thursday (July 26).

The top 16 seeds in both the men’s and women’s draws will begin their campaigns in the last 32.

Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s singles draws.