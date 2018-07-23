Alpine Canada has announced that it has taken the pledge to further align its practices with relation to the Responsible Coaching Movement (RCM).

The national governing body says it is moving forward positively in relation to phase one of the Coaching Association of Canada's RCM, to ensure that the community of ski racing in the country can operate in a safe, inclusive and respectful environment.

By making the pledge, Alpine Canada is committed to ensuring that policies and procedures are in place and accessible to athletes and coaches to ensure they are protected.

"I believe coaches, administrators and volunteers strive to create an environment where all athletes can reach their potential," Brien Perry, director of domestic sport at Alpine Canada, said.

"That environment includes protection from emotional and physical harm, but best intentions are sometimes are not enough.

"The power in pledging alignment with the Responsible Coaching Movement is the commitment to having structures, policies and practices in place that ensure we can deliver on our intentions."

Alpine Canada has made significant updates in recent time to its policies and procedures in relation to the three key areas identified under the RCM; rule of two, background screening, and respect and ethics training.

Alpine Canada is the national governing body for Alpine, Para-Alpine and ski cross racing ©Malcolm Carmichael/Alpine Canada

Alpine Canada's pledge comes just a month after stronger measures to eliminate harassment, abuse and discrimination in the Canadian sport system were announced by Kirsty Duncan, the country's Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

Duncan, who had been working with sport partners, reiterated that all Canadians deserve to participate and compete in a sport environment, free from harassment, abuse or discrimination, regardless of gender, race, religion, language, age and ability.

New provisions in funding agreements will support eligible sport organisations in fostering healthy and safe workplace environments.

Federally-funded sport organisations must take all necessary measures to create a workplace free from harassment, abuse or discrimination of any kind.

They must immediately disclose any incident of harassment, abuse or discrimination that could compromise the project or programming to the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

"We applaud Minister Duncan and the Federal Government for the introduction of these measures and for their willingness to create an abuse-free environment in sport," Lorraine Lafrenière, the chief executive of the Coaching Association of Canada, said in response to the announcement.

"We stand behind their commitment to ensuring the safety of all sport participants."