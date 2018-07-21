The Asian Football Confederation have ordered a redraw for Jakarata Palembang 2018 after they missed Palestine and United Arab Emirates out of the original one ©AFC

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has ordered Indonesia to conduct a redraw for the men's football competition of next month's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, it has been revealed. 

The redraw has been called as names of two countries - the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Palestine - had been left out when the exercise first took place earlier this month.

It has been confirmed that the UAE and Palestine had both submitted their entries correctly according to the rules.

There has been no official announcement about the decision to restage the draw but the AFC has informed all its Member Associations that it would take place as the number of participating teams has risen to 26 countries.

The new official draw of the men's football competition is schedule to take place on Monday (July 23) in Jakarta.

The draw for the men’s tournament saw defending champions South Korea drawn against Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia and Bahrain in Group E.

South Korea celebrate winning the Asian Games gold medal in men's football at Incheon 2014 but now will have to find out who they play at this year's tournament at Jakarta Palembang after the AFC ordered a redraw ©Getty Images
Group A is made up of Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos and Chinese Taipei, while Group B comprises Thailand, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and Qatar.

North Korea, the runners-up at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, have been drawn in Group F alongside Saudi Arabia, Iran and Myanmar.

Iraq, China, Timor-Leste and Syria are in Group C with Japan, Vietnam, Pakistan and Nepal in Group D.

The top two teams in each group, plus the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16.

Men's football at the Asian Games is open to players under the age of 23 and teams are each permitted up to three players over the limit as "wild cards".

The 2018 Asian Games' Opening Ceremony is scheduled for August 18, but the men's group stage is due to begin on August 14, with the gold medal match set for September 1.