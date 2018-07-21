The unified Korean pair of Jang Woojin and Cha Hyo Sim have created history, by winning the mixed doubles title at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Shinhan Korea Open in Daejeon.

Woojin from the South and Hyo Sim from the North had never played together before prior to this Platinum World Tour competition, but they still managed to take the win in the final 5-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 against China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

A 6,000 strong crowd cheered their every point in the Chungmu Sports Arena, with Woojin afterwards saying he was “very nervous” during the match.

“I felt like we need to win this game and I am very happy we have done so,” he said.

“I never had much opportunities where I had goosebumps while playing table tennis but this was one of them, I would like to thank the fans for coming out to cheer for us.

“Thank you for the victory."

Woojin and Hyo Sin are now only the third pair to win an ITTF World Tour mixed doubles title, after the category debut in China.

Jang Woojin and Cha Hyo Sim were paired together in Daejeon as part of an ongoing "ping pong diplomacy" campaign to promote peace on the Korean peninsula ©An Sungho

The two were paired together in Daejeon as part of an ongoing campaign to promote peace on the Korean peninsula through table tennis.

In total four unified Korean doubles teams have taken part in the competition, with Woojin and Hyo Sin the only pair to make a final.

Elsewhere in the competition today, Woojin has also made it through to the semi-finals of the men’s singles.

On a very successful day for the South Korean, he beat his compatriot Jeong Sangeun in a tense match 11-6, 7-11, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.

Generally speaking however, it was a bad day for the hosts in both the men’s and women’s singles.

In the men’s event, on top of Sangeun, Lee Sangsu and Lim Jonghoon also both lost.

Meanwhile on the women’s side there are now no Koreans left in the draw, as Suh Hyowon the 15th seed lost her match today against Zhu Yuling 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-4.