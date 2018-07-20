Slovakia's Richard Varga and Britain's Sophie Coldwell won the men's and women's elite titles at the European Triathlon Championships in Tartu.

The races in the Estonian city were held using the sprint format as the continental titles for regular distance triathlon will be decided as part of the new multi-sport European Championships in Glasgow next month.

Athletes tackled a 750 metre swim in the River Emajõgi, before city centre bike and running courses over 20 kilometres and 5km respectively.

Varga took the men's title in 53min 07sec as both minor medals went to Spain.

Uxio Abuin Ares bagged silver in 53:18 and bronze went to Roberto Sanchez Mantecon in 53:19.

Coldwell's winning time in the women's race was 58:32.

She had a 20 second advantage over Russia's silver medallist Alexandra Razarenova who finished in 58:52.

The host nation had something to cheer as Estonia's Kaidi Kivioja won bronze in 58:54, just two seconds behind the Russian.

Two more days of action will take place in Tartu, featuring junior and age group competition.



