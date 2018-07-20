Italian brother and sister Elena and Flavio Micozzi claimed a memorable home gold in the junior mixed C2 at the International Canoe Federation Under-23 and Junior Canoe Slalom World Championships in Ivrea.

The siblings touched three gates on their way down but no crew escaped penalties and their time of 113.77sec was the swiftest.

"We are very happy, but also a bit embarrassed because this is our first time in front of our home crowd," Flavio Micozzi said.

"We were nervous before the race, so we made some jokes and had a laugh to try and relax.

"We get on well together."

France's Jules Bernardet and Doriane Delassus finished second but were more than seven seconds behind in 120.88.

Ainhoa Lameiro and Pau Echaniz of Spain won bronze in 130.29.

Miren Lazkano and David Llorente clinched under-23 gold for Spain ©ICF

In the under-23 mixed C2, Spain's Miren Lazkano and David Llorente won gold.

Their time of 103.08 was more than eight seconds faster than silver medallists Elizaveta Terekhova and Igor Mikhailov of Russia.

"We solved all our mistakes from the semi-final, so we did a very good run in the final," Llorente said.

"When we crossed the line and saw we were in first position, it was a really good feeling.

"This week was the first time we competed together, we did just one training run before but it felt really good."

The Russians stopped the watches at 111.66 with China's Wu Wenpeng and Yan Jiahua timed at 112.69 for bronze.